The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office received approval to purchase two jet skis May 20 during the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners meeting, after trading in one of the department’s boats and two jet skis.
Sheriff Steve Anderson said the two jet skis are frequently used during search and rescue operations on the Snake River. He said during these operations deputies tend to be patrolling at slow speeds often not exceeding five miles per hour.
“We always have two people on jet skis, because they can get into the log jams where jet boats can’t get in,” Anderson said.
Lieutenant Alan Fullmer said the department would prefer the purchase of Sea-Doo jet skis over other brands such as Kawasaki, because they are able to travel at slow speeds without getting “gummed” up.
The commissioners unanimously approved the purchase of the two jet skis for the total cost—after trading in the department’s two other jet skis and its 1990 jet boat—of $15,745.
In other action, the commissioners approved a contract between the Sheriff’s Office and Axon Enterprise to outfit all of the department’s deputies with tasers for a total cost of $20,570 over a five year span.