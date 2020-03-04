Sheriff Steve Anderson seeking re-election

Sheriff Steve Anderson of Jefferson County announced he will be seeking re-election this year.
Anderson has been sheriff since May 2015 and has aimed to be fiscally responsible, according to a press release.
He has focused heavily on creating jail contracts with the Idaho Department of Corrections, Immigration and Federal Marshals to bring more revenue into the county.
According to the press release, the income from these contracts has equaled approximately $6 million, or $7,000 a day.
Anderson says it’s been a privilege and honor to serve the citizens of Jefferson county and appreciates the support he’s received.