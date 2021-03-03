Sheriff's Office approved for boating safety grant

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was approved for a matching boating safety grant through the State of Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation Feb. 22.
Lieutenant Alan Fullmer presented the grant before the commissioners and informed them that they would be able to receive $6,950 which the county will need to match. The grant, which is awarded every year, is used to enhance recreational boating safety and teach boat safety classes as well as paddle sports safety.
“This helps supplement our waterways budget so we can educate the boating public on safety and laws,” Fullmer said. “It helps reduce accidents and drownings as well as deterring operating under the influence.”
In the state of Idaho, OUI is illegal and applies to operating any vessel including boats, both motorized or not, paddleboards, kayaks and more.
The Sheriff’s Office will hold one to two classes a year on safety, can set up presentations for families and groups and attend scout day camps for safety lessons as well.
The funds will also go towards purchasing equipment, search and rescue efforts and wages for enforcement and inspections at boat docks. According to Fullmer, there is approximately 60 miles of rivers in Jefferson County to cover.