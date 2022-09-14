Sheriff's office officially renamed: Howard M. Shaffer Law Enforcement Complex

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was officially renamed as the Howard M. Shaffer Law Enforcement Complex, in memory of Howard Shaffer who served as Jefferson County Sheriff from 1950 until his death in March of 1972.
On September 6, 2022, the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners resolved to officially rename the building after the Sheriff following approximately three months of preparation and donation collections by coordinator Terrall Hanson.
“Whereas Sheriff Shaffer lived honorably and successfully as a professional baseball player, World War II Navy Veteran, peace officer, husband, father, grandfather and friend,” said the resolution signed that day. “And whereas Sheriff Shaffer was killed in the line of duty when his vehicle was struck by a train... the legacy of Sheriff Shaffer deserves to be preserved in the memory of Jefferson County.”
This resolution, at Hanson’s request, will be read during a dedication ceremony for the Sheriff’s Office. Following the dedication, a copy of the resolution will be framed and displayed in the office foyer within a customized display cabinet, among several other pieces of Shaffer memorabilia.
The display cabinet, according to Hanson, was partially donated by Jorgenson Cabinets in Rigby and partially by Hanson himself. The contents of the cabinet were donated by the former sheriff’s family and friends.
Wayne and Kolton Hubbard of Idaho Falls, owners of A&W Engraving and Glass Etching also donated a stone, which contains Shaffer’s likeness, a sheriff’s badge, and wording which declares the complex’s new name, Hanson said. The Hubbard’s, he said, are always very willing to donate to community projects involving law enforcement.
The stone will sit outside the complex and rest atop a baseball diamond-shaped slab of cement, which Hanson stated represents the game the former sheriff played in his early adulthood. Hanson and his brother Clayne laid the cement slab themselves, as a contribution to the project.
All of these items, and an overhead sign on the complex itself, will be dedicated at a ceremony scheduled for September 16 at the Law Enforcement Complex at the Jefferson County Courthouse building.