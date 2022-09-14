Sheriff's office officially renamed: Howard M. Shaffer Law Enforcement Complex

Howard Shaffer

 Courtesy Photo

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was officially renamed as the Howard M. Shaffer Law Enforcement Complex, in memory of Howard Shaffer who served as Jefferson County Sheriff from 1950 until his death in March of 1972.

On September 6, 2022, the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners resolved to officially rename the building after the Sheriff following approximately three months of preparation and donation collections by coordinator Terrall Hanson.

Recommended for you