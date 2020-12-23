The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is looking to purchase a new software for medical dispatching.
Captain Lynn Parker and Deputy Mike Miller approached the commissioners Dec. 14 about a new system that would guide dispatchers in walking callers through immediate emergency medical care while the caller waits for emergency services to arrive.
The cost of the system is $10,844 which includes online training, and will also cost an additional $399 a year to maintain.
“We had a system several years ago but it’s outdated and really hasn’t been used in at least five or six years,” Parker said. “There’s a lag between when a call comes in and actually receiving medical help...and I think it can make a big difference.”
Parker said he believes that it’s become the standard for dispatch services to have this sort of system.
The company the office is looking to for the service is called Power Phone and that while they looked into others, Parker said Power Phone seemed like a good match for the office.
If the service is acquired, Parker is unsure of what the timeline is between installation, training, taking the proctored test and beginning use of the medical dispatch service.
Weston Davis from the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office asked for the commissioners to hold off on moving forward with the purchase of the system Dec. 14 so he could examine the agreement to be sure the sheriff’s office would not assume any liability in offering medical direction.
“I think we’ll be able to move forward,” Parker said.