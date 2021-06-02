Clark County graduate and valedictorian Ivy Shifflett has been awarded the Idaho Governor’s Cup Scholarship.
Shifflett stated her excitement at receiving the scholarship following the announcement of recipients.
“It’s a big scholarship, and I honestly didn’t know if I would be able to receive it,” she said.
According to the scholarship, recipients will receive $3,000 every year, depending on how many years they are awarded. Shifflett was awarded the four year academic scholarship and will receive the funds every year she attends Idaho State University.
When writing her essay, Shifflett stated she wrote about her dreams, values and the heritage that is present in Clark County.
“I wanted to show the appreciation I have for what I’ve learned,” she said.
Shifflett said she chose Idaho State University following a tour of the school; she also received scholarship money through the university.
“I really liked the school when I visited,” said Shifflett.
Shifflett plans to study secondary education when she starts in the fall. Her preference is to teach high schoolers once she graduates.
“I think I want to teach either English, or business, like accounting,” said Shifflett. “I really enjoyed both of those things in high school.”
While at Idaho State University, Shifflett will also be participating in the university’s Rodeo Team. Shifflett plans to do breakaway roping, team roping, and may try out goat tying as well.
“I reached out to the coach and she said I could be a part of the team,” said Shifflett.
Shifflett participated in dual-credit courses in high school, and was able to receive 11 college credits which will transfer over when she attends Idaho State University. She took the courses through Idaho Digital Learning course (IDLA) and also through the College of Eastern Idaho (CEI).
“I got some college experience before I graduated,” said Shifflett.
Shifflett stated that what she is most looking forward to when going to Idaho State University is making friends, meeting the professors and experiencing getting a college education.
Shifflett said that she couldn’t be more grateful to her superintendent, those who wrote her letters of recommendation and her mom.
“They all helped me so much through all of this,” said Shifflett.