According to a press release provided by the Rigby Police Department, shortly before 2 p.m. on Sept. 7, Rigby Officers and Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputies were called to the address of 159 E 2 N in the City of Rigby to reports that shots were being fired.
Upon arrival, officers discovered there was a disturbance between two adult males that had turned physical. The suspect, who was identified as Timothy Ales, left the property after an argument, then returned with a handgun.
According to the report, multiple witnesses stated that they saw Ales exit his house with a firearm and return to the property across the street where the disturbance had occurred. He then fired multiple rounds from a 9mm handgun.
Rigby Chief Sam Tower stated, it is to their understanding, the incident ocurred surrounding an argument about how to fix a car.
Tower stated everything they were able to gather is that these neighbors are normally fine with each other. It's a relationship that has been going on in the neighborhood and has never been violent for the two years the victim has lived there.
Neither party was injured nor required medical transport. Ales was arrested on the charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Other charges are pending upon the completion of the investigation.