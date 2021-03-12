Residents in Rigby reported what seemed to be shots fired in the early morning of March 12.
According to Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson, they received a call from a woman about what sounded like gun fire near South Fork Elementary School at 12:19 a.m. March 12.
Anderson stated that officers were in the area and responded to the call, reaching the location at 12:21 a.m.
The Rigby City Police Department assisted on the call, and Anderson along with RPD Chief Sam Tower reported that they were unable to locate the source of the sound or find any evidence of shots fired.
Members of the "I Love Rigby" Facebook page reported hearing the shots from Tadd Jenkins and 4000 E near 200. Several commented and stated that it seemed like the noise was loud and if it was gunshots, there were a lot of them.
"We were unable to find anything once we arrived on the scene, whether it was gunshots, fireworks or something else," Anderson stated.