Simmons named Director of Secondary Education

Rigby Middle School Principal Sherry Simmons was name the new Jefferson Joint School District No. 251 Director of Secondary Education March 15, replacing recently named superintendent Chad Martin.
Simmons has been the principal at the Middle School level for the last 20 years.
“We have the best teachers, kids and the best support of parents,” she said.
Martin said a big reason the district decided to appoint Simmons as the new director is because of her 20 years of experience at the middle school.
“She’s done such a great job at the middle school,” he said.
After the district’s new elementary school is completed in 2020, it is anticipated that Farnsworth Elementary would revert back to a middle school to decrease the number of students at Rigby Middle School which is currently the largest in the state with 1,400 students.
Martin said having Simmons’ experience with the middle school will help ease that transition.
“Having her work with both middles schools will be beneficial,” he said.
Despite discussing other candidates, Martin said Simmons was always at the top of their list.
“We discussed other people, but she was the top choice,” he said.
Simmons will finish out the school year as the principal, and then around late June assume the position of director. Martin indicated that he has been acting as both the director and superintendent the past couple months, and as the school year wraps up, Simmons will be involved in meetings.
Overall, Simmons said her main goal after she takes over the position is to continue help manage the district’s growth and help with its progression.
“This can become one the best districts in the state,” she said.
Simmons and her husband Frank have two children.
Martin said the district is currently accepting applications to replace Simmons internally, and then will open it to the public at a later date.