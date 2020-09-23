Single Vehicle Injury Crash on I-15, milepost 130

Justin Ruckdaschel, a person of interest from a crash Sept. 15, was located Sept. 17, according to a press release by the Idaho State Police Department.
The reported crash the occurred on I-15 milepost 130 at approximately 3:00 p.m. The crash was a single vehicle rollover accident south of Roberts.
According to the initial press release, David S. Ruckdaschel, 50, of Butte, Montana, was driving southbound on I-15 in a 2018 Mazda 6. Ruckdaschel drove off the roadway into the median and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle came to rest on its top. Ruckdaschel was transported by ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.
Justin Ruckdaschel, 29, of Elko, Nevada, was also in the vehicle and was stated to be a person of interest.
“He fled from the crash scene immediately following the incident,” Lieutenant Chris Weadick with ISP stated. “He has some misdemeanor warrants out for his arrest.”
Weadick stated that ISP had been contact with the family following the accident and asked them to inform the department if Justin is okay and his whereabouts in order for Justin to turn himself in or face arrest for warrants issued in southeast Idaho.
“We spent an extensive amount of time searching on foot and with 4-wheelers in the area after the crash,” Weadick said. “We even had Air Idaho looking around from above to assist.”
The release further stated that neither occupants were wearing seatbelts and the southbound lanes on I-15 were both closed for approximately 3.5 hours.
Idaho State Police was assisted on scene by Idaho Falls Police Department K9 team, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and Roberts Quick Response Unit.