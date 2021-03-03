Six students from Rigby High School have committed to play sports following their time in Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251.
Shayla Cherry has signed to play softball at Treasure Valley Community College.
As a varsity player since her freshman year of high school, Coach Ashlee Arnold said she knew it wasn’t a question that Cherry would go on to play college ball.
“Although I’ve only been coaching at Rigby for two years, I’ve known Shayla since she was ten,” Arnold, who coached Cherry in 10U softball, said. “She was really talented back then and she’s talented now. Her overall knowledge of the game, her mental ability and just the way she processings those things is at a much higher level than a lot of girls. She understands the why.”
Arnold said Cherry is a great hitter as well as a defensive player, where she primarily acts as a shortstop for the Trojans. Arnold continued, saying that Cherry is “really deserving of a college offer.”
According to Arnold, Cherry had a couple of options when it came to choosing a team to play for, but following several tryouts, decided on TVCC, which is located in Ontario, Ore.
As Cherry heads into her senior year with the Trojans, Arnold said she hopes to develop Cherry’s leadership abilities due to her high level of knowledge on the game. Arnold would also like to have Cherry help coach up a new shortstop.
“She has a lot of knowledge to offer and I want to utilize her to the best of her abilities,” Arnold said. “I’ll also be taking advantage of her as a hitter as well.”
Arnold said with Cherry playing varsity for four years, she’s become a player to be reckoned with.
“We’ve got big shoes to fill there,” Arnold said. “The lower part of my program is exceptionally talented but there will be gap when she leaves. She’s fun to be around, fun to banter with. Her knowledge of the game will be something that’s hard to replace in just four years of coaching.”
The Rigby High School Football team has put out five players that signed to play college football, Landon Johnson, Brigden Craig, Blake Anderson, BJ Madsen and Peyton VanSteenkiste.
VanSteenkiste completed an early signing in Dec. 2020 with Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. He played for Rigby as a wide receiver and defensive back and was a starter for the Trojans the last two years.
“Peyton was one of the best cover corners and he did an excellent job,” said Coach Armando Gonzalez. “He put us in a good position to get wins over several schools.”
VanSteenkiste plans to serve a mission for his church before playing at BYU.
Johnson primarily played inside linebacker, although Gonzalez says he’s one of the most versatile players Rigby has had in a long time.
“He’s a great leader and a hard worker — he’s like the linebacker of the defense,” Gonzalez said. “He provides so much as a player, he’ll be hard to replace. Every once in a while a coach will get a player like LJ and when they leave, it’s hard to fill the gap.”
Johnson began his Rigby football career as a freshman, then making the varsity team as a sophomore before a knee injury cut his season short. As a junior and senior, Johnson was a starter for both State Championship games in 2019 and 2020.
Craig was new to the Trojan football program this year as previously played at Thunder Ridge.
“Brigden knew he wanted an opportunity to play college ball and felt that Rigby would give him the best opportunity to do that,” Gonzalez said. “He’s a tenacious player on the field.”
Gonzalez said that Craig was such a complimentary player to Johnson, as he was a linebacker as well, and having them play together really set the team up for success.
Craig will be attending the University of Nevada as a fullback. Gonzalez said that with many schools extending another year of playing to their senior players after seasons were disrupted by COVID-19 in 2020, he was pleased that a team was able to find a roster spot for Craig.
Anderson acted as a two year starter for the team on the offensive line and as a starter for the state championship team.
“Blake is a big kid but he’s really athletic,” Gonzalez said. “He’s a real leader in the program and he’s got good drive. He’s really grown a lot since joining the program and it’s paid off for him.”
Anderson signed to play with Minnesota State Community College as an offensive lineman.
Madsen, who also played as an offensive lineman for the Trojans, joined Anderson in signing to play with MSCC.
Gonzalez said this year has been interesting, as they usually have a lot of colleges come through to watch the team play. With COVID-19 changes, he said some players weren’t brought on in the first round of signings but he’s glad that Anderson and Madsen were able to be picked up in another go-around.
Madsen started as a sophomore and became a full-time starter in their 2019 and 2020 seasons.
“He’s had a hard journey with some knee issues in the off-season and he was initially told that he was going to be out for his senior season, which is a hard blow,” Gonzalez said. “Thankfully he was able to get a few other opinions and ended bracing up and playing through.”
Gonzalez said that as a lineman, he’s a big player too but he’s got good athleticism, especially with running and jumping.
“Him and Blake are brothers so it was a no brainer for them to go together,” Gonzalez said.
Overall, Gonzalez said the team and the players have really worked hard to buy into the type of program they’re working to create at Rigby and that these students are cream of the crop players and top notch students.
“They really push themselves in all areas of their lives,” Gonzalez said.
Anderson and Madsen’s signing ceremonies were held March 1 after The Jefferson Star’s publication deadline. Photos were unavailable at the time.