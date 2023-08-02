Following the county ordinance which requires canal companies to sign-off on development plats on their canals, Jim Bernard, owner of the Steele Water Ranch Subdivision development and representatives from the Harrison Canal came to an agreement which involves the canal company’s purchase of a section of Bernard’s land to create adequate turn-around room on the canal’s easement.

Bernard’s plat came before the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners on July 24 as a public hearing, despite the fact that it was a final plat which did not require a hearing. According to Planning and Zoning Administrator Milton Ollerton, it was presented in a hearing so the board could aid in reaching an agreement between canal company and developer.


