Following the county ordinance which requires canal companies to sign-off on development plats on their canals, Jim Bernard, owner of the Steele Water Ranch Subdivision development and representatives from the Harrison Canal came to an agreement which involves the canal company’s purchase of a section of Bernard’s land to create adequate turn-around room on the canal’s easement.
Bernard’s plat came before the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners on July 24 as a public hearing, despite the fact that it was a final plat which did not require a hearing. According to Planning and Zoning Administrator Milton Ollerton, it was presented in a hearing so the board could aid in reaching an agreement between canal company and developer.
Ollerton stated the development, which is near 4735 E and 150 N, has proposed 16 lots in an R-1 zone. It ticks all the boxes required by county ordinance with the exception of the canal company’s blessing.
In an addendum submitted to the Planning and Zoning Committee back in February regarding this subdivision, they had asked that a 75-foot extension be added to the existing turn-around north of the canal and 100 feet west to allow for trucks and equipment to move easily when maintaining the waterway.
“What they’re asking you to do is take my land and give it to them,” Bernard told the Board of Commissioners during the public hearing.
Bernard stated at the hearing that he’d understood the need for the 80 foot set-back on properties near the canal, but he’d also pointed out the state statute which states canal companies should only ask for easement sizes which were reasonable. According to Bernard, their request was not reasonable.
Both Greg Price and Stan Hawkins, President and Vice President of the Harrison Canal Board spoke at the hearing to give their testimony on the situation.
According to Price, the canal had been working with Bernard on an agreement for set-backs and easements and stated he had believed Bernard to on-bard with their discussions. However, he said, it had appeared to not be the case when the plat was presented to the PZC, as it did not show the discussed set-back and turn-around.
“You can have developer after developer come to you about how it isn’t fair to take their private property,” Hawkins stated to the county board, explaining to them that the canal companies held a prescriptive easement around their canals to perform necessary maintenance and care. “I don’t think we’re going to hurt Mr. Bernard in any way.”
There was much discussion between Harrison representatives, Bernard and the board of county commissioners regarding access points along the canal, the size of set-backs and easements, including the difference between set-backs and easements.
Hawkins mentioned that while property owners cannot build structures or plant trees within a setback, they can still place those things within an easement, typically making it difficult to maneuver the large equipment they use to maintain their waterway.
County Commissioner Roger Clark weighed in on the discussion stating the importance for canal boards to remain reasonable in their requests.
The PZC’s decision on this final plat was to recommend it for approval on the condition an agreement was reached between the two parties. To settle the discussion, Hawkins asked if Bernard would instead sell the part of the land which would allow them to create an adequate turn-around.
For $5,000, Bernard agreed and also agreed to give them a 30-foot easement access the canal from 150 North.
While all parties agreed to this solution, Hawkins stated he would need time the coming week to meet with the canal board and gain approval on the land-purchase. As soon as the approval is official, he said, he will provide the meeting minutes with the county to be filed with the plat.
The board of commissioners approved the plat on the conditions that they receive that approval from the canal board and create the recorded easements on their plat for the county to reference after lots sell.
“I think we worked out what needs to be done,” said Clark. “If they follow through, then its a good deal.”
Clark’s greatest concern, which he voiced throughout the hearing, was ensuring canal companies only asked for reasonable setbacks and easements, depending on the type of maintenance needed and the size of the equipment required. At the close of the hearing, he reiterated the need for canal companies to heed the state statute on maintaining reasonable requests.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.