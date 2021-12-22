Ski report Dec 22, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Big Sky ..................... 25"Grand Targhee ........ 62" Jackson Hole ........... 30"Kelly Canyon ........... 12" Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest Special Section Jefferson County Guide 2020 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. News Trending Today Family of man killed by police file tort claim, intends to sue Idaho Falls Tirrell, Julie Grimmett, James Winger, John EDITORIAL: To regain trust, Sheriff Rowland should resign Mefford, Rex Murdoch, Beth Sho-Ban, CDA tribes file redistricting lawsuits French, Dana Countering Claims: Idaho's doctors reach out to lawmakers about vaccines Latest e-Edition Jefferson Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.