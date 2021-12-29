Ski report Dec 29, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Big Sky ..................... 33"Grand Targhee ........ 66" Jackson Hole ........... 66"Kelly Canyon ........... 20" Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest Special Section Jefferson County Guide 2020 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. News Trending Today Burtenshaw, Beverly & Don Marsh, Bryan HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Shippen's 31 points leads Skyline girls to tournament win Ammon woman arrested, reportedly stabbed man in shoulder Jackson, Jyl Bingham County Sheriff charged, admits to threatening woman with gun; remarks met with condemnation Revisiting Yellowstone's trophic cascade: Wolves' effect on aspen regeneration exaggerated, study finds HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL: Shots won't fall for Sugar-Salem in tournament opener Searchers locate missing family on Christmas Bell, Teri Latest e-Edition Jefferson Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.