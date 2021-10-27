Marlin Bird, a Rigby resident, proposed a four lot subdivision on 4002 E 400 N during the Rigby City Council meeting on Oct. 7, which was approved by the council.
Rigby Planning and Zoning Director Ione Hansen started off the meeting by stating Planning and Zoning had already approved the preliminary plat with conditions that the buildings on Lot 2 be taken down, and there be a privacy fence around Lot 1 with the home that was grandfathered in. Hansen mentioned she had already discussed this with legal counsel. The private road also had to be maintained by the owner.
According to Hansen, Bird had asked for individual sewers, but Public Works Director Mitch Bradley made mention to her that there wasn’t a 500 foot requirement being met.
Bird then spoke to the council, stating he has owned the property since 2008; it had been zoned commercial before it had been annexed into Rigby, which he claims to not have known.
The plan is to subdivide the property into four lots, according to Bird.
Bird stated that they haven’t taken the other buildings down because they don’t want to get ahead of the game; they wanted to know what they were doing before they started tearing it down. They didn’t want to tear down the house so that other people wouldn’t be able see how large the property was.
Bird mentioned the reason it was 2-1 when it went through Rigby Planning and Zoning was because one of the commissioners thought Lot 2 was too small, but Bird said there wasn’t any reasoning he had but he just felt it was too small.
Council member Richard Datwyler, who was stepping in for Mayor Jason Richardson, then opened the meeting for the public comment portion.
Josh Munns, who owns Doug’s Repair with his father Doug Munns, stated they are neighbors to Bird’s property, and aren’t necessarily opposed or for the idea, but their main concern is how the property owners are going to access the property.
Datwyler stated the road that accesses one of the properties comes directly off of the main road.
Munns was concerned that it would be difficult for the homeowners to get on and off the property with the traffic in the area.
Doug then spoke and stated his concern was also the traffic. Douglas wants the council to look into the traffic because it impacts the community and the jobs there. Douglas mentioned that Rigby is not going to shrink. He looks at it from a traffic point of view.
Bird then addressed the concerns that were presented. He mentioned there was a roundabout put in place to help control the flow of traffic. There are a lot of businesses in the area, but there are two access roads that will help to alleviate the stress of getting onto the property for those who will purchase the lots.
Council member Becky Harrison asked why Bird wanted to subdivide the property in the first place, and Bird stated there was a developer who was interested in just a portion of the property, and that is why he subdivided into four lots.
The council unanimously approved the property and the subdividing of it into four lots, with the opportunity that it could only be three lots, should someone purchase Lot 2.