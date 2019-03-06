Jefferson County Public Works Administrator Dave Walrath met with the Board of Commissioners Feb. 25 to discuss the county’s snow removal policy so that the commissioners can address any questions raised by the public if there were any issues after the county plowed.
Walrath pointed out that the department’s priorities when plowing consist of high volume roads to be handled first including sanding of the high volume intersections, railroad crossings, school approaches, sharp curves and steep grades. Their next priority is high to medium traveled collector roads and then their priority is low volume roads that primarily consist of subdivision roads, secondary roads and areas for recreation.
Secondly, Walrath noted that during severe winter storms, equipment will not be mobilized until conditions improve.
“During severe winter storms with high winds and/or minimal visibility, no equipment is mobilized until conditions improve to the point that snow removal operations don’t endanger the operators, equipment or the public. Waiting until after the storm or the end of the storm does not undo the snow removal efforts of the plows,” the policy states.
During the Feb. 25 staff meeting, Walrath informed the commissioners and department heads that the department had to replace a few mailboxes that were damaged while plowing this month.
“It’s been a struggle this month,” he said. “Its collateral damage, it does happen, it’s hard to avoid completely especially since a lot of mailboxes are right on the edge.”
According to the snow removal policy regarding obstructions, “obstructions can include landscaping, mailboxes, fences, parked vehicles, piled snow, etc. Snow or other materials moved, pushed or plowed across the County maintained road from a residence or business will be in violation of above ordinance. Road and Bridge will not assume any responsibility for damage to obstructions located in the right-of-way.”
Lastly, Walrath said another complaint he often receives is plows damaging yards. He indicated that a majority of the time when yards are damaged, it’s due to the yard being right up to the right-of-way.
“Remove as much snow and ice possible from the road surface, this may take several days and may also include widening the roadway, pushing the snow to the limits of the right-of-way,” he said. “We’re held harmless for stuff that’s in the right-of-way.”
In other action, the commissioners approved the purchase of a Kenworth dump truck Feb. 25 after discussing the idea for a couple weeks.
Walrath originally proposed the idea during the Feb. 11 commissioners meeting, but was asked to get a final cost estimate before making a decision.
The dump truck was bid at $216,109 with $40,000 in trade-in, equaling a total cost of $176,109.