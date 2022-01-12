With snow and ice back to hitting the roads in Idaho, Jefferson County’s Public Works Director Dave Walrath gives an insight into how much it takes to keep things running and caring for the roads.
Walrath stated it takes seven road graders, ten plow trucks, two-wheel loaders with six-way plows, five pick-up trucks with plows and two sanding trucks to get through the season.
The west crew out in Mud Lake also has a brand-new sanding truck, Walrath mentioned.
“It’s a lot of equipment, but we have about 500 miles of pavement and 300 miles of gravel,” Walrath said. “It’s a big job when we get these successive storms coming in with the wind as well.”
When it comes to taking care of the subdivisions, Walrath also mentioned the pick-ups and wheel loader plows are very handy.
A salt-brine truck is used to pretreat roads prior to storms, Walrath said, taking a mixture of water and salt that lowers the freezing temperature and helps areas to melt off snow and ice quicker, helping keep roads cleaner and easier to take care of.
According to Walrath, all hands are on deck with several mechanics running plows as well. Twenty-three operators and mechanics make up the workforce, with four in Mud Lake, and 19 in Jefferson County.
“If needed, I will pick up and go do some plowing as well,” Walrath said. “It’s kind of fun actually.”
With maintaining the roads and how often they they need to be cared for, Walrath stated treatment is largely determined by the weather. If a storm occurs and produces two or three inches of snow, the crews will head out at 4 a.m., staying out until 2:30 p.m.
Walrath said operators are on-call 24 hours a day and if they receive a call from the sheriff’s department on a section of road to be sanded, it gets done.
According to the budget, Walrath clarified that no specific line-item appears on the budget for snowplowing, but for the last seven years, it has varied between $30,000 to $600,000, which includes labor, cutting edges for snowplows themselves, fuel and repairs.
The need varies year to year, with Walrath stating that this year so far as been more work than last year, but that three years ago, his crew was out for 18 days straight — it just depends.
This year, Idaho has been in a bit of a drought, and Walrath stated they are welcoming this snow and hopes it continues, hoping for more of the same weather for the rest of the winter season.
“We really need the snowpack in the mountains to replenish the reservoirs and have water in the rivers this summer,” Walrath said.
Despite the need for snowfall, Walrath warned against the increased risk when it comes to traveling in Idaho winters.
“I’d like to encourage the residents of the county to watch their speed when the roads are slick,” Walrath said. “Also to not shovel snow out in the road because it’s against county ordinance. It can freeze out in the road and cause an accident. Be very wary of snow removal equipment that is out there, and try not to pass them if you can avoid it. Be safe.”