The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners signed a letter of intent from the Soil and Water Conservation District at their March 21 meeting, granting them the amount of $9,500.
Linda Patterson, Administrative Assistant for the Jefferson Soil and Water Conservation District, approached the county commissioners at the meeting with a letter of intent and stated that in the past, the county has granted the district the amount of $9,500.
According to Patterson, this money is given so that the Soil and Water can seek matching funds from the state in order to carry out conservation responsibilities and reach financial obligations.
The Soil and Water Conservation District is one of 15 districts in the state that aids in several conservation and educational projects in the area, which the money they request from the county and the state helps to fund.
“It also goes to education and outreach,” Patterson said. “I attend fairs in the county, and occasionally the Daughters of Utah Pioneers will hold a history day at the elementary schools where I bring a fiberglass cow. The money helps to pay for the cow’s transportation.”
Patterson explained that one of the district’s intents is to ensure that children have an awareness of where food comes from, and an awareness of farming and agriculture. In order to aid in this endeavor, they have a fiberglass milk cow that runs on a pump which circulates water throughout it. Children and adults then have the opportunity to ‘milk’ the cow.
Another major intent of theirs is to ensure there is clean and plentiful water in the area, which is one of the district’s top five concerns, according to one of their recent performance reports.
“We find funding for projects that will prevent wind erosion of the soil and keep good water quality,” Patterson said.
In effort to prevent wind erosion, Patterson specified a couple of the district’s projects dedicated to the issue.
“We purchased a no-till drill,” Patterson said. “We let people rent the drill to use on their farms, to see if they like it.”
This type of drill, according to Patterson, is precise and can cut through plant residue, allowing for seeds to be planted with minimal soil erosion. According to the district’s most recent performance report, their no-till drill was used on six farms during the 2020 — 2021 year, servicing over 415 acres.
Soil and Water also holds a tree sale every year from January to the end of March. The purpose behind the tree sale, Patterson stated, was to allow farmers to plant trees and help eliminate erosion of their soil due to wind. Trees planted with this purpose are often referred to as wind breaks.
According to Patterson, a lot of these trees are now purchased for landscaping purposes, but they do still sell for many wind break projects. In fact, Paterson stated that the Soil and Water Conservation District donated quite a few trees to Jefferson County Lake, and this year will be donating choke cherry shrubs as well as a few poplars to shade some of the camping areas.
County Commissioner Scott Hancock stated at the March 21 meeting that the money requested was already in their budget.
“It [Soil and Water] helps the whole county, whether it’s agricultural or not,” Hancock said. “It really does. It stops erosion so that it doesn’t create a problem elsewhere. A lot of good things are done by the conservation district.”
According to Hancock, the county has aided Jefferson Soil and Water Conservation District for over twenty years. The county has had the yearly amount of $9,500 in the budget for soil and water because the district expends the funds within the county, and are dedicated to improvement within Jefferson County.