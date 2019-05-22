The Jefferson County Solid Waste Department is considering its options after the department’s compactor located at County Line Landfill may need to be rebuilt after learning the head needs to be replaced.
Public Works Administrator and Shop Supervisor Kerry Romrell said the estimated cost to rebuild the compactor, that would include the drive train, hydraulics and transmission, is roughly $326,000. The rebuild would also include a three year, 5,000 hour warranty.
“These are such important pieces of equipment,” Walrath said.
Walrath indicated that a new compactor would cost approximately $687,000. If they decided to trade-in the compactor at Circular Butte Landfill, the cost would be $610,000. He said they can also consider leasing a compactor for $97,000 per year, on a five year lease.
Commissioner Scott Hancock questioned whether they have looked at purchasing a used compactor to hopefully save the county money. Walthrath however noted that typically when municipalities are selling the compactors, they tend to be “shot.”
The estimated cost to simply rebuild the motor was $52,000 while to cost to replace the heads was $10,000.
Because the county didn’t budget for the repair, Walrath proposed that they “limp” into the 2020 fiscal year and then budget for the rebuild. For now he said they will replace the heads to get it working again.
Walrath said one thing he would allos like the commissioners to consider is owning two compactors and then leasing a third.
“At some point I think it would be wise of us to go back to three,” he said. “A lease machine would be the one you’re counting on; the one that spends most of the time in the pit.”
In other discussion, Walrath said an individual contacted him about installing speed bumps in their subdivision. Walrath said he isn’t necessarily in favor of installing the speed bumps because they would need to drill stakes into the road and would then need to be removed so the county could plow snow in the winter.
Hancock agreed with Walrath indicating that if they install speed bumps in one subdivision, others may request the same thing. Plus, there is a concern that adding the speed bumps would make the county liable for any damages to vehicles.
“Somebody is going to say we’re liable,” he said.