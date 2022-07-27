Following a public hearing held on July 11, the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners approved an increase to fees for both the County Line and Circular Butte Landfills.

Brandy Ward, with Solid Waste first proposed to increase the out-of-county fees in June of 2022. At the time, Ward stated surrounding landfills had higher fees than Jefferson County, and to continue covering the cost of operations, the fees would require an increase.

