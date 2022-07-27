Following a public hearing held on July 11, the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners approved an increase to fees for both the County Line and Circular Butte Landfills.
Brandy Ward, with Solid Waste first proposed to increase the out-of-county fees in June of 2022. At the time, Ward stated surrounding landfills had higher fees than Jefferson County, and to continue covering the cost of operations, the fees would require an increase.
The fee increases included; out-of-county house-hold dumping fees increase from $32.40 to $40; Refrigerant items increase from $15 to $20, dead animals increase from $10 per ton to $15 per ton; non-county dead animals from $10 to $20; car and pickup tires from $2 to $5; car and pickup tires with rims from $4 to $10; Truck tires from $7.50 to $10; Truck tires with rims from $15 to $20; farm tires from $30 to $40; farm tires with rims from $30 to $40.
According to Ted Goodier, with Solid Waste, Jefferson County has worked hard to maintain low fees, compared to to other landfills in the area.
“I think the problem we’re running into,” Goodier said, “is that as the surrounding counties have raised their fees, we’ve remained the same. Our county residents are now subsidizing this and we’ve made ourselves so cheap that we’re becoming a dumping ground...”
Another issue Ward brought up to the commissioners in June was the amount of tires coming in to the landfill. She stated the landfill is charged by ton of tires removed from the facility, and the rims make those loads heavier. There is also an amount of tires the landfill is allowed to have on site at a time.
Ward mentioned that when customers bring in 30 to 40 tires at a time, the facility reaches capacity on tires quickly and results in more frequent tire shipments.
In the meantime, Ward stated she will be working on creating a tire de-rimmer.
Previously, Jefferson County did not have a separate fee for out-of-county dead animals, however, due to the amount of butcher waste from surrounding counties, Ward made the decision to raise the dead animal fee and create a higher out-of-county fee, she said.
“And so, to alleviate some of that on the cost of having to dig extra pits to accommodate that, is why we added that in there,” Ward said after the hearing.
The public made no comments for or against the increase to fees at the landfills during the public comment section of the hearing. The commissioners approved the increase unanimously.
“I think it’s something we need to have an annual review on,” said County Commissioner Shayne Young, referring to the landfill fees.
After the hearing, County Commissioner Scott Hancock stated he had received a call from a citizen who was concerned about several issues regarding the landfill. He stated the caller told him the recording does not list the hours the landfill is open, that he believed there were too many employees staffing the County Line Landfill and questioned why the homeowners’ landfill fee was so high.
Ward said she would add the landfill’s hours of operation to the voicemail recording. Hancock also stated he explained both the landfill’s operation and the reason for high homeowners’ fees to the individual.
“I said, ‘That cost goes to cover your waste that’s being hauled off by whoever your private carrier is... if it’s Eagle Rock or PSI, Choice or Trashman, if it’s in-county, we don’t charge them for that. That’s what the $100 is for,’” Hancock said.
He stated the homeowners’ fee is to cover the operators out at the landfills to dig the holes and to maintain them.
“We have one of the very best landfills in the state,” Hancock said. “We’ve been told that by DEQ, it’s situated in 60 feet of clay... it’s one of the best, we’ve been told.”