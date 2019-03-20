The Jefferson County Solid Waste Department is eyeing the purchase of a Road and Bridge dump truck that was previously planned to be traded in as part of the department’s purchase of a new dump truck.
Because residents have started dumping yard debris in the canals and barrow pits after the Department of Environmental Quality prohibited the dumping of debris at the County Line Landfill, the county has allowed people to bring their debris to County Line and then would transport it to Circular Butte Landfill.
Public Works Administrator Dave Walrath said since they began doing this, having a dump truck would make the process more efficient and more of a benefit to the county’s residents.
“It does improve the service of our solid waste operation because before they were just having to borrow that truck,” he said.
Walrath proposed that solid waste purchase the road and bridge’s 2001 dump truck for $40,000 and then keep the 2008 that was going to be traded in.
“The net effect would be no change in the number of trucks for road and bridge,” he said. “It’s a wash.”
Before approving the purchase, the commissioners requested that Walrath bring in the required paperwork during the following week’s meeting.
“The reason we did this is as a service to the residents in the community,” Commissioner Scott Hancock said.
The commissioners approved the purchase of a Kenworth dump truck Feb. 25, after Walrath originally proposed the idea during the Feb. 11 commissioners meeting.
The dump truck was bid at $216,109 with $40,000 in trade-in, equaling a total cost of $176,109.
In other action, the commissioners approved the purchase of 15 patrol rifles for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Steve Anderson said they purchased five rifles in December, and now need to complete their order.
The total cost for the 15 firearms was a little more than $32,000 from Javelin Arms. Anderson said the company will shoot the rifles with the department’s deputies and demonstrate how to disassemble and reassemble them.
Anderson said the department’s old rifles will be sold, but they need to go through a firearms dealer. The money made from the sale will return to the department’s revolving trust.
The commissioners unanimously approved the purchase.