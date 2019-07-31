The Teton Regional Land Trust has announced an easement that will protect approximately one-third of a mile of South Fork River frontage lined with cottonwood trees and containing a spring creek that flows down a steep hillside.
Landowner Al Davis’ family has owned the property, located across the Heise bridge near Ririe, since the turn of the last century, a land trust news release said.
Davis’ family has a long history along the South Fork, the release said. In the early 1900s, his grandparents built their home and established the first ferry across the South Fork, just downstream of Heise Hot Springs.
“The land has always been special to me,” Davis said in the release. “My mother was born on the property in 1923 and once I came along 23 years later, we always spent some time at my grandparents’ house on the land every summer. It was a real treat for a kid living in the suburbs of Utah and California to spend time in a rural and mostly wild environment. It was a wonderful place to be a kid and the charm of what I thought at the time was a wild place left an indelible mark and shaped some of what I would eventually become.”
In addition to the conservation along the banks of the South Fork, the property extends to the top of the mountain, sustaining important upland habitat, the release said. The property adjoins public land on all sides and is visible from the river, ensuring unobstructed scenic views of the mountainside and along the riverbanks. Public access will be permitted along a strip of the property’s South Fork River frontage, south of the Heise Road, the release said.
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game recognizes the property’s value for wintering mule deer and provided financial support for the project through its Mule Deer Initiative program. The south-facing slopes dominated by juniper and sagebrush provide winter range for mule deer and white-tailed deer that summer throughout the Big Hole and Palisades Mountains. Winter aerial survey counts for mule deer have been very high in this area. A majority of the Heise Face is currently protected through federal ownership, but this property is one of the few private parcels within this winter range.
“Protection of this property through a conservation easement will help ensure mule deer in this area will have secure winter range in the future,” Fish and Game officials said in a statement.
Davis purchased the land in 1976 when the family decided to sell the property.
“It had sentimental value and I certainly didn’t think of the purchase as a monetary investment,” Davis said in the release. “Now that all of my mother’s family are gone, the sentimental value has only grown. There was a time when I had an ill-formed idea that maybe I’d build a modest house there someday but as the years passed and so many wild places have been destroyed, I realized that I wanted to just leave the property as it was. ... Knowing that the land is now preserved in perpetuity is a great feeling.”
As part of the South Fork Conservation Partnership, Teton Regional Land Trust, The Nature Conservancy, the Conservation Fund and the Bureau of Land Management, have worked together for almost 30 years to leverage private funding, easement donations, and the Land and Water Conservation Fund to protect much of the South Fork. The result of this effort is the permanent conservation of more than 20,000 acres.
Teton Regional Land Trust is a 501©(3) whose mission is to conserve working farms and ranches, fish and wildlife habitat, and scenic open spaces in Eastern Idaho for this and future generations. For information, call 208-354-8939 or visit tetonlandtrust.org.
