South Fork to hold Chinese New Year celebration

South Fork Elementary is gearing up for their annual Chinese New Year celebration which is set to take place Feb. 25.
Cheryl Kimber, a parent volunteer with the Language Immersion Committee and librarian, said that all students will have the opportunity to learn about the culture and importance that surrounds Chinese New Year during the afternoon celebration.
“We’ve done the cultural celebration for the last eight years and it started because of the language immersion program,” Kimber said.
The celebration will take place during the school day with each grade being invited down for 20 to 30 minutes increments. Students will then be able to choose a station from several activities.
Last year’s celebration was cancelled due to COVID-19 and Kimber says they were unsure if it was going to be able to happen this year as well.
“We didn’t really start planning until after Christmas this year until we had more of an idea of what things were looking like but we were able to just pick up where we left off last year,” Kimber said.
For Kimber, she believes the celebration benefits the children in the program to give them a look at more than just the words they’re learning.
“It doesn’t do the kids any good to know the language but none of the culture,” Kimber stated. “Chinese New Year is a big deal in the culture, everyone is invited to participate to understand and appreciate that, and the importance it has to our teachers that teach Chinese.”
Kevin Cowley, World Language Immersion Program Coordinator, agreed that a huge part of learning a language is also learning the culture. For Cowley, he thinks the celebration is a great way to not only give students the ability to appreciate the culture, but also to create awareness and acceptance within the community.
Cowley stated that the Chinese Immersion Program has been in place since 2013 and over the years, it’s evolved from a program with temporary teachers to a program that’s now projected to have over 500 students over nine grades.
“It’s a really cool program and 90% of what goes into it is really the parents,” Cowley said. “It’s amazing and the parents and teachers really work together to make it happen.”