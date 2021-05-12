The Rigby City Council has approved for power to be provided to the lower part of the South Park baseball fields in order to accommodate the players as well as the onlookers, which will change the overall layout of the park itself.
During the Rigby City Council meeting, Mitch Bradley posed the current problem being that there is not enough parking available for people attending the park during other activities, such as car shows.
The car show mentioned, Early Iron Car Show, has not been following the guidelines put in place by the Rigby Urban Renewal Agency to be respectful and clean when showing their cars, as stated by Bradley.
Bradley said parking appears to be the most pressing issue before allowing more car shows to be allowed to use the park, as cars are not allowed, according to RURA, to drive on the park itself.
According to Bradley, he stated that there are other car shows that are interested in using this park for their own shows, but he is concerned as to where these car shows will be able to park and place their cars for viewing.
“[The suggestions] I’ve offered are other city parking lots, the veterans’ parking lot there behind the fairgrounds,” said Bradley.
Bradley also stated that Council Member Roarke Burke had mentioned they should run water and power down to the park, as well as make space for some food trucks, in order to provide extra services to those who are at the park.
City Council Member Aliza King went on further to say that some food truck owners have reached out to her in regards to wanting to be able to set up something near the baseball fields for onlookers and parents.
The council also mentioned what happens if baseball is running concurrently with a car show, where will people be able to park?
If the council chooses to move forward with changing the layout of the park, then that may put an end to the car shows, according to Bradley.
The council decided to move forward with the decision to provide more power to the park and allocate space for food trucks to park, as well as consider changing the layout of the parking lot.
Urban Renewal will be providing the necessary services to make appropriate changes to the lights for the park. Urban Renewal plans to begin this project in the early fall, after baseball season is over.