The Rigby City Council has approved the Rigby Urban Renewal Agency to move forward with completing updates to the Rigby South Park baseball fields.
Possible updates to be done include a batting cage and putting in power and water resources to an area that would be dedicated to vendors.
According to Mitch Bradley, if Urban Renewal goes through with the updates, the agency would want to implement the stipulation that no cars would be allowed on the grass anymore. With this guideline, car shows such as the Early Iron Car Show, would no longer be allowed to hold their events on the grass at the fields.
The Early Iron Car Show has been an annual Rigby event for the past 12 years, bringing classic cars, vendors, raffle prizes and more while donating thousands of dollars to the community during their run.
"Early Iron has done nothing but good for the community," Bradley said. "They are very clean and I'm trying to find places for them and other car shows. [The location] just depends on how big they are."
Council members discussed the possible updates and what they would like to see as well as other event locations to allow car shows to move forward in the city.
Bradley also stated that Council Member Roarke Burke mentioned running water and power down to the park, as well as making a designated space for food trucks and vendors that want to provide services to those at the park.
Council Member Nichole Weight stated that a possible vendor had spoken to her asking how and if they could set up a food truck for baseball games.
"This has come before the council before, the petition for lights and development [at the park], since before I was here," said Mayor Jason Richardson. "And the fact Urban Renewal now has the interest and capability of really doing something down there. It's pretty spectacular."
The only problem Bradley stated would be scheduling the car shows with the baseball games in mind to ensure there was adequate space for all.
The council unanimously approved Urban Renewal to move forward with updates to the park, with the project planned to begin in the fall after baseball season.
Editor's Note: A previous version of this article incorrectly quoted Mitch Bradley and erroneously portrayed the Early Iron Car Show.