On May 5, a local man gave a presentation to the Rigby City Council regarding his proposal for the naming of the two smaller baseball fields at Scotty’s South Park, successfully persuading them to approve naming the fields after Kent Geisler and Jack Hawkins.
Randy Green, 70, of Rigby, stated he read an article in The Jefferson Star‘s April 20 issue concerning the naming of the baseball fields. In the article, Councilwoman Aliza King made a recommendation that each ball field be named and marked in order to reduce confusion between the fields during scheduling.
“After I read the article I called up Ms. King and she asked me if I had any ideas,” Green said. “I told her, ‘I got better than ideas, I’ve got two perfect solutions.’”
King invited Green to attend the meeting and give his pitch to name the fields after Kent Geisler and Jack Hawkins. After that, Green said, he spent hours on the phone with both the Geisler and Hawkins families.
“Both men’s baseball careers ended before their children were even born,” Green said. “So all of what I collected came from clippings they had and memories they had of stories they were told.”
Green invited multiple members of both men’s’ families to the May 5 city council meeting to speak during his presentation to the council.
“It’s an honor just to be here, whatever you decide,” said Geisler’s son Greg Geisler at the meeting. “We’re proud to be Rigby-ites.”
Kent Geisler was born and raised in Rigby, according to Green, and passed away in 2020. He was laid to rest in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. He had, what Green called in his description of the ballplayer he provided at the city council meeting, a legendary baseball career.
Geisler was a right-handed pitcher, with a notable pitch of an over-90 mile-per-hour fastball. According to Green, Geisler made it to the AAA level in baseball, one step away from joining the Major Leagues. He was very close to a call up to play for the New York Yankees when he blew out his shoulder and was released from the game.
Following his baseball career, Geisler worked for the Site for 29 years, and raised his family in Rigby.
When Green was eight years old, his Little League coach approached him and said he was going to have a professional baseball player teach him how to pitch. Green said the pro athlete who taught him how to pitch that year was Kent Geisler. Green’s Little League team won that year, he told the council.
“That was 62 years ago,” Green said. “There’s somethings that you just don’t forget.”
Hawkin’s daughter Jacque Hawkins, who currently lives in Island Park, came forward to speak briefly about her father.
Jack Hawkins was born and raised in Ione, California, according to Jacque. While he was from California, he lived locally since the early 1940’s, and all of his children were born and raised in Rigby. He was laid to rest in the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery following his death in 2000.
After giving a brief history of her father, Jacque thanked the community for her childhood memories and expressed her gratefulness to the council for entertaining her father as a possible honoree at the ball parks.
Green stated the Hawkins were close friends with his family while he was growing up. Hawkins’s wife was friends with Green’s mother, and Green himself was friends with one of the Hawkins young boys.
Both Hawkins and Geisler continued to support the youth baseball programs in Rigby long after their professional careers ended. They continued to be present and be a part of the programs throughout their lives, according to Green.
“I want people to know who they are,” Green said during his presentation.
Rigby City Mayor Richard Datwyler reminded the council that one of the three fields in the park would named by Keller Associates, as per the contract with the firm. The other two fields, the East and West fields would be named at the city’s discretion.
“People talk to me all the time as the Mayor,” Datwyler said, “and ask ‘what can we do to help the city? What are the needs?’ I see a lot of different needs. One of the things I see that would help, is just giving some hope to the Youth. And to hear the stories of people, it just touched my heart. Naming the fields after them would be great, but I would love the youth to see them in story.”
A lot of the youth won’t know who Kent Geisler or Jack Hawkins are, according to Datwyler. He suggested placing commemorative plaques at each of the fields to encourage the youth’s education on who the two men were, and what their contributions were to the sport and to the community.
“I’m surprised,” Green said about the approval of the field names following the meeting. “I did not now it would happen that quick. It totally shocked me.”
Green stated he was approached and asked to work with the engineers to design the plaques for the fields.
“It was an emotional meeting,” Green said. “I’m glad these guys are going to be remembered.”