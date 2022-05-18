The Rigby City Planning and Zoning Commission tabled the annexation and zoning designation for Southgate Properties at the public hearing on May 12 after hearing from multiple community members against the proposed zoning for the future development.
Southgate Properties LLC and Accelerated Capital LLC first applied to annex their land into the City of Rigby and re-zone it to allow for their proposed commercial and high-density residential development back in March of 2022. Their intended use for the land, which is along 460 E near the Annis Highway and Rigby Lake Drive, is to develop condos and apartments as well as a commercial development.
“We’re asking for 28.98 acres of commercial [zoning], 5.89 acres of R-2 and 22.51 acres of R-3,” said Kurt Rolland with Eagle Rock Engineering who was present to represent the developers. “We’ve done research on this property, had discussions with the city Planning Department and they feel that it fits within the comprehensive plan of the City of Rigby.”
Over 20 community members, both city and county residents, spoke at the hearing voicing their concerns and opposition to changing the zones from R-1 to R-2 and R-3 zones. Many others, who had initially signed up to speak at the hearing, passed up their opportunity to do so because previous speakers adequately addressed their concerns prior to them.
Many of the issues brought to the commission concerned the inevitable congestion a development with the proposed zoning would bring to the area.
This congestion would be, according to various speakers, unsafe for families and Jefferson County Lake patrons, as well as for children and pets.
The community was concerned over the higher impact of traffic in the area and whether or not Rigby’s Waste Water Treatment facility or water system could adequately handle sewage from the large high-density development, among various other concerns.
“Congestion on our doughnut,” said Robert Smith, a community member, referring to the round-about on Farnsworth way, “would not adequately handle the impact of people basically stacked on top of each other.”
Others voiced concerns over the amount of semi-trucks and patronage traffic coming in and out of the commercial area, which Director of Planning of Zoning Ione Hansen stated would likely contain retail stores and offices.
Traffic studies, according to Hansen, are typically performed after annexation and prior to the preliminary plat. Many of those in attendance questioned why a traffic study couldn’t be done in the area prior to annexation, since they would have to be aware of how much traffic the roads there would be able to handle.
“Being a developer is knowing that you’re going to have to widen the roads,” said Rolland. “The developers are prepared for that.”
Another popular issue regarded how the city planned to handle growth as far as infrastructure and emergency services. Many of the speakers stated they would rather see a hospital be built in that area, since many healthcare providers already have offices in on that street.
“We’ll need more firemen, more policemen, more ambulances and more planning people,” Jane Klinger of Rigby said. “That’s more work on your part, and who will pay the fees to get it all going?”
Zoning these areas as R-2, R-3 and commercial zones was seen as offensive to many current residents who bought their own property there under the impression the surrounding area would remain R-1. According to Bec Jones, the change in zoning would disrespect the investments made by current land-owners.
“It would inequitable and unwise to ask the residents to pay for this infrastructure,” said Bec Jones, Rigby resident.
Several parents expressed concern over the lack of parks or play areas in the development plans, and worried this would force many apartment-residing children to play in the streets.
Others were concerned about their own property values being lowered due to the light pollution from the commercial area and the higher-density residential zones. They also worried about many apartment residing community members voting on school bonds to build more schools, when they wouldn’t be paying the taxes which would fund those bonds.
A local real estate Agent, Brent Butikofer, mentioned he and many of the other community members were not against growth in Rigby, but wanted the city to grow correctly and with thoughtful planning. He stated, in many cases, developers will purchase land contingent on a zone change. In this case, the developers purchased R-1 lots and are attempting to change zones after the fact.
“They bought R-1, they can develop R-1,” Butikofer said.
One of the greatest concerns brought up at the hearing was the lack of planned buffers between residential and commercial zones. According to Butikofer, this could be remedied with layering the zones and putting R-1 developments by other R-1 zones, and then transitioning between R-2, R-3 and commercial.
Director of Public Works Mitch Bradley addressed some of the concerns regarding city infrastructure. He assured the commission, developers and community members that the city currently only runs half of the wastewater treatment plant. The plant is capable of meeting the needs of the community expansion. According to Bradley, the water system is also up to fire codes and able to handle the impact of this type of expansion.
Upon listening to many of the concerns that night, Commissioner Rex Sutherland stated he believed the neighborly thing for the commissioners to do would be to reconsider their plans as they are currently laid out. Commissioner Lacie Post agreed.
The developers expressed their own concern regarding the community’s unwillingness to see development or growth in their areas. They reiterated that growth is coming, and that commercial areas are great necessity in Rigby.
The decision to annex and rezone these properties was tabled to be brought back to Planning and Zoning with re-drawn plans which take into account the concerns brought up at the hearing.