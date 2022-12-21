It has been three months since the City of Rigby approved the annexation and zone designation for Southgate Properties and Accelerated Capital, and now the Southgate developers have requested assistance from the Rigby Urban Renewal Agency with the infrastructure improvements required for their project.
Following the discussion with Southgate Properties at their regular meeting on November 17, the agency unanimously opted to complete an eligibility study for the area in question.
Southgate Properties first expressed interest in partnering with Urban Renewal back in 2020, when an eligibility study near the Rigby Lake Drive area was first initiated, according to Economic Development Director Brent Tolman.
“The agency had looked at various spots around the area which could potentially have development,” he explained. Urban Renewal then authorized an eligibility study for those areas. However, the study was paused for a couple of reasons.
Tolman explained that the agency, upon his recommendation at the time, chose to pause the study as there were no pending developments in those areas. The other reason being that a large portion of the considered land was outside of the Rigby city limits.
Since then, over 50 acres have been annexed along 460 North and Rigby Lake Drive after a series of heated public hearings over the zone designations for the annexed property which began in May and culminated in September.
At the latest public hearing held by the Rigby City Council, Southgate and Accelerated proposed 26.5 acres of commercial zoning, 10.7 acres of R-2 multi-family zoning and 19.75 acres of R-3 high density zoning. This plan was approved by the council despite push-back from the surrounding community.
Developer Devin Dial approached the agency on Nov. 17 to show them the development’s master concept of a commercial and multi-family project.
If the agency determines they can help Southgate, Tolman said, the assistance would allow the development to improve sections of Rigby Lake Drive, extend sewer lines and water lines to city specifications as well as include curb and gutter in the necessary areas.
Before any of this can happen, he said, Tolman would have to complete the eligibility study for that area.
“The initial groundwork is already finished,” he said, explaining he should be able to pick it up and move forward from parts of what has already been completed.
Tolman further explained he would need to have conversations with the landowners of parcels that may be included in the eligibility study; if and when an Urban Renewal Plan is established, there will be a public hearing where affected community members and neighbors can give feedback and commentary on such a plan.
The first step for any of this to happen, Tolman said, is determine the areas eligibility as an Urban Renewal Plan cannot proceed if the area is ineligible.
“There are characteristics an area has to meet based on state statute,” Tolman said.
These characteristics, as reported in the May 18 edition of the Jefferson Star include conditions injurious to public health, substantial contributions to the spread of disease and crime or conditions which constitute an economic and social liability imposing onerous municipal burdens which decrease the tax base and tax revenues or promote juvenile delinquency.
Other less condemning criteria which need to be met for eligibility include a predominance of faulty or inadequate street layout, diversity of ownership or any combination of any of the criteria.
Following the study, an eligibility report will be completed and brought forth for approval from the City Council before an Urban Renewal Plan can be formed.
