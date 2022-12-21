It has been three months since the City of Rigby approved the annexation and zone designation for Southgate Properties and Accelerated Capital, and now the Southgate developers have requested assistance from the Rigby Urban Renewal Agency with the infrastructure improvements required for their project.

Following the discussion with Southgate Properties at their regular meeting on November 17, the agency unanimously opted to complete an eligibility study for the area in question.


