Southwick talks Istation program

Jefferson Joint School District No. 251 Director of Elementary Education Michele Southwick shared information about the district’s Istation program during the April 10 Board of Trustees meeting., that currently measures student success in reading and math.
Southwick said last fall the Idaho Department of Education replaced the districts former reading test program and math test program that determined if the student was proficient in reading and math. If the student wasn’t proficient, they would then give the student a diagnostic test to see where they were missing skills and to determine which areas needed additional assistance.
She said the Istation program offers several sub-tests that look at various areas where the student could be deficient. A few include awareness, phonics, comprehension and vocabulary among others.
“We’re finding that the reports actually lend themselves to teachers being able to adjust their instruction,” Southwick said.
Southwick said when the state decided to cover the costs of the program for Kindergarten through 3rd graders, the district decided to pay for 4th and 5th grade to replace its previous program. She said the program doesn’t measure mastery in math, but instead measures readiness for the student.
“We’ve learned about quantiles and how we can use that information to know if kids are going to have the skills they need in math to succeed in a certain class or not,” she said.
Southwick noted that they have benchmark tests three times per year, in September, January and May, that last anywhere between 15 and 30 minutes.
She said she will share the results of the 4th and 5th graders in June.
Due to the success that they are having with the program at the elementary level, Southwick said they have also talked about using it at the secondary level.
“It’s giving us more information than we have ever had,” Southwick said. “We’re just exploring that right now.”