Space camp and rocket rally coming to Jefferson County

The 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing may be over, but rocket and space enthusiasts will have something else to look forward to in August.
Rigby High School (RHS) science teacher Jeremy Green is hosting a space camp and Rocket Rally this year, kicking off a new era of space exploration and learning for children and adults in Jefferson County.
“We just really don’t have anything like that in our community available,” Green said. “And so I thought it would be a great thing to do to get kids interested in space and aeronautics and rockets.”
There will be two week-long space camps for students this year, Green said. He said the first one, for fourth through sixth graders, will take place from Aug. 5 through 9. The second one, for seventh through ninth graders, will be from Aug. 12 through 18. Anyone can attend the camps, not just District No. 251 students, Green said.
A Rocket Rally will be Aug. 17, with adults and children alike welcome to attend and participate.
“It’s for anybody, absolutely anybody,” Green said.
Green said he hopes some adults will come out to build rockets and watch the event. He said a rocket assembly day will be held Aug. 14, where people can bring or buy rocket kits and receive help putting them together.
“They don’t need to have any experience whatsoever,” he said.
There will be a competition and exhibition launches. Green said participants in the competition all must use the same type of motor, whereas the exhibition provides more leeway for creativity. Competition categories include the longest air-borne and the fastest and highest rockets.
Green said he would like to garner enough interest eventually to start a club that could go year-round, though he said it may be a few years.
“There are scholarship opportunities for kids in aerospace,” he said. “And a lot of them are based off of this kind of event, there’s a national event that sends kids to compete internationally if they win.”
Former RHS science department head Heidi Webster, who will be helping with the camp, said there are other STEM opportunities in the community such as Science Olympia and the Science Bowl. However, she said until now there have not been space-specific activities. She said she feels it is appropriate this camp is being formed on the anniversary year of the moon landing.
“This is perfect timing for this, for parents to talk to kids about what happened,” Webster said.
Green said he wants children to start becoming interested in space and engineering earlier on. He said he feels this kind of event will pique that interest.
“I think everybody, whether they want to admit it or not, has fun when rockets go off,” he said.
Students can register for the space camp at http://bit.ly/2JVpk7v and the Rocket Rally registration can be found at http://bit.ly/2xYMYue.