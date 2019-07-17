Speaker chosen for BYU-Idaho Spring Commencement

Joy D. Jones, general president of the Primary of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, will address 2,635 graduates at Brigham Young University-Idaho’s 2019 Spring Semester Commencement July 23. The event will be held at 5:45 p.m. in the BYU-Idaho Center.
The university will award 2,124 bachelor’s degrees and 537 associate degrees. Of the graduates, 1,568 are women and 1,067 are men. Campus-based students make up 1,902 of this semester’s graduates, while 733 of the graduates are online students, and 570 of those graduating started their college career as PathwayConnect students.
Jones was sustained as the 13th General Primary President in April 2016. She has served in many capacities in the Church including leadership positions in the Primary, Young Women and Relief Society organizations.
Jones studied at BYU, where she received an associate of science degree in family living. She has worked for the U.S. Forest Service as a dispatcher and was also trained as a medical assistant in Provo, Utah. She is married to Robert B. Jones, and they are the parents of five children and have 19 grandchildren.
Accompanying Jones at BYU-Idaho’s spring commencement will be Kim B. Clark, General Authority Seventy and Commissioner of the Church Educational System. Clark served as president of BYU-Idaho from 2005 to 2015.
Graduates, parents, and guests can find more information about 2019 Spring Semester Commencement events at https://www.byui.edu/graduation/commencement.