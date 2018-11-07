Special Veteran's Day section in this edition

In today's issue of The Jefferson Star, Section B is a Commemoration of the 100 Year Anniversary of Veteran’s Day.
In it you will read stories on a few of the veterans from our area. You will also read opinions submitted by local writers of their thoughts on the conflicts we as a nation have faced since World War I.
We value our veterans and would have loved to include something on everyone from the area, however with time and space constraints we are unable to do so.
I want to thank everyone who helped to make this section possible especially the supporting businesses and the contributing writers.
We welcome anyone from Jefferson or Clark Counties to submit articles written for the paper on a local veteran you know or on a family member who has served, or is currently serving.
We hope to include a monthly veteran feature in The Jefferson Star starting with this edition. Please include a photo of the individual being featured as well as a phone number of the writer so we can contact you if necessary.
Earlene Poole
Manager