The Menan City Council discussed concerns of speeding on Menan Lorenzo Highway Sept. 10.
Ron Jones stated he has reached out to Dave Walrath with Jefferson County Road and Bridge to discuss changing the speed limit, which Walrath said could only be done if the city can prove that 20% of the traffic is traveling over the speed limit.
The city had a traffic study done in 2015 and Mayor Tad Haight said the city may do another one in the future.
The council discussed options in handling the speeding, as councilmembers said big trucks weren't slowing down enough on the road.
"We've had an incredible increase in speeders," Haight said. "I did call Sheriff Anderson and I asked him if he would kind of saturate Menan for a little bit. I said 'would you keep an eye on us for awhile, specifically Main Street and the two roads...' and I did ask him, if he was gonna ticket or not, to be a little less tolerant on speeding, because I don't think a warning is really effective anymore. They smile and then hit the gas two miles down the road when they're out of earshot."
Haight stated that he's not sure if reducing the speed limit would make a difference or that the project would be doable.
"Maybe we'll get it done," he said.