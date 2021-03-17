Daughters of Utah Pioneers has traditionally operated on a school year schedule, with monthly meetings from September through May and the summer off. Concerns and restrictions because of the Covid virus changed all that a year ago. The international organization canceled all district meetings and local companies and camps curtailed their gatherings. That included the local Outreach program.
For many years, Jefferson County Camps have gone to local schools to instruct Fourth Graders about pioneer life. With the coming of Spring, the five camps in the Jefferson County are reawakening.
Dorian Camp, directed by Captain Gae Lynne Hinckley, met in February and plans to continue in-person meetings through May. Hinckley said fourteen daughters attended last month’s meeting. That was a good group, indicating their interest in being together. Dorian Camp meets at 1 p.m. the third Monday of each month. They usually meet at the LDS Stake Center but for now are meeting in members’ homes.
According to Golden Grain camp member, Jerrie Lee, that group has been “dead in the water” since the Coronavirus restricted activities. Between health issues and the snowbird lifestyle of numerous members, leaders doubted many would attend a meeting. The group, with Captain Jeannette Sparks, intends to resume meeting in April. Golden Grain meets at the Ririe Senior Center at 1:30 p.m. on the second Monday of each month.
Labelle Camp, led by Bonnie Helsing, planned its first meeting for many months for the third Monday in March. That group meets in members’ homes, this month at Brenda Packard’s.
Lu Ann Camp met September through November and plans to resume in April. Meetings are held the second Monday at 1 p.m. at the Lewisville LDS Chapel. Camp Captain is Mary Jo Holms. Plans are being made for the traditional closing social in May. Dinner may be a sack lunch or they may simplify further and have only a lesson. ISDUP publishes a yearly book of nine lessons on pioneer people and places to be presented at monthly meetings.
Snake River Crossing Camp has taken the virtual route following one fall meeting. Daughters gathered virtually in January and February, thanks the computer expertise of First Vice Captain, Linda Barney. Ruth Carter is Captain. Camp members met at her home in March. Regular Meetings are held the second Monday of each month at 1 p.m.
Preparing for the future, local Daughters of Utah Pioneers have selected officers to lead the Jefferson County Company which includes five camps. Brenda Packard, from the Labelle Camp, will serve as president, with Janeal Nield, from LuAnn, as first vice president, and Jerrie Lee, from Golden Grain, as second vice president.
Snake River Crossing member, Sheryl Decker, will serve as secretary and Carla Scott, from LuAnn, as treasurer. Faun McMurtrey will act as registrar. She is concluding a two-year term as company president. Sheila Orgill and her daughter, Shayla Bates, members of Labelle Camp, will work together as company historians.
Company officers are elected in odd-numbered years. Their term of service begins June 1. Elections for camp officers are held in alternate years.