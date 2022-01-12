The Jefferson County Commissioners approved Spyglass to move forward in auditing the county’s internet, mobile and phone services.
Joel McCutchan initially approached the county for Spyglass, which uses a software to analyze potential savings on those services used by the county to see if there are any potential savings to the county.
Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor stated he had reviewed the documents provided to him on Spyglass’ services and that the agreement works for the county. Taylor further said he would move forward in sending the county’s terms and conditions and that they can proceed once Spyglass reviews the county’s terms.
McCutchan stated that the next step them would be to schedule an audit kickoff meeting to review the documents the county needs to provide to Spyglass in order to begin the audit and introduce the county to their implementation director, who will present future findings.
This meeting has not been scheduled yet, but the county will need to provide the invoices from the companies in order for Spyglass to prepare the analysis.
Commissioner Scott Hancock gave further insight into the county’s current spending, stating that they spend approximately $5,000 to $6,000 a month for the entire county on the services being audited.
“It won’t be a huge amount of money but it’s beneficial to verify that we’re running a tight ship and watching our costs,” Hancock said. “Some of the costs may not be the lowest and we want to take advantage and not miss out on any savings...”
Hancock continued, saying that the initial audit is free to the county and should the commissioners choose to move forward with any recommendations Spyglass has to cut costs, Spyglass would be paid through a percentage of the savings the county would get as a result of the audit. According to Hancock, the audit will take approximately two months to complete once Spyglass receives all the necessary data.
“It’s good to verify that we are getting the best prices,” Hancock said.
The commissioners made a motion to move forward with the audit, allowing Spyglass to analyze the county’s spending.
“Excited to see what we can find for the county,” McCutchan said.