Rebecca Squires, County Emergency Management administrator, informed commissioners June 1 that a new outbreak of COVID-19 cases in Bonneville county were traced back to a single gathering, increasing the reports of community spread as Idaho begins to reopen.
With the county tentatively moving forward with their June 27 celebration, Squires stated that while she wouldn’t sway the commissioners to move one direction or another in terms of cancelling, she has some strong recommendations for if the event takes place.
According to Squires, most cases in Jefferson County have recovered, but it’s too soon to throw caution to the wind.
Eastern Idaho Public Health released information June 1 stating that as people begin to interact with others, they are beginning to see small clusters of cases being linked to multiple households as opposed to keeping cases contained in a single household.
“We anticipate we will continue to see cases of COVID-19 in our health district for some time, but being able to quickly identify the positive cases and any close contacts will help slow the spread of the disease,” the release stated.
As of June 1, Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 101 cases of COVID-19 in the district with Bonneville County with the highest number of cases at 53 and Madison County following with 23.
Squires also stated that the county could begin looking at how to receive reimbursements for COVID-19 related purchases. According to Squires, the county has spent between $15,000 $20,000, a significant amount of money.
Squires told the commissioners that they could think about using Federal Emergency Management Agency funds to recoup losses from COVID-19 purchases and using CARES Act funds to put in measures that would protect the public in the future, such as permanent Plexiglas barriers.
“It’s good to see businesses open and people getting back to normal, but it’s also good to see the safety precautions like wearing masks and distancing,” Squires said.