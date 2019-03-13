Squires receives travel authorization for husband

Emergency Management Director Rebecca Squires received authorization from the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners March 6 to allow her husband, Orrin Squires, to rent a hotel room in Soda Springs for training.
“In the past I have paid for some of our volunteers to receive NIMS (National Incident Management System) type training, whether its hotel, lodging, mileage or the class fees,” she said. “We pay for that out of Homeland Security money.”
Rebecca said there are two upcoming Incident Command (300 and 400) classes taking place over weekends in March and April that Orrin would like to attend.
“These two classes are really the core of all of the other incident management classes,” she said. “My husband is interested in attending.”
Orrin is currently one of the county’s amateur radio volunteers.
“He’s been a good volunteer and would like to continue,” Rebecca said.
She requested that the county cover the cost for lodging for one night in March and one night in April. Rebecca said after the training, the county would be reimbursed via Homeland Security grant funds.
“I personally don’t have a problem with that,” Commissioner Scott Hancock said. “Because it won’t be a lot; Soda Springs isn’t one of the more popular places.”
Soda Springs has three hotels that range in cost from $45 to $110 per night according to expedia.com.
In other discussion, Rebecca and the commissioners discussed temporary and seasonal employees and how they are paid. She indicated that these employees are not on a step and grade and there is no policy dictating how much they will get paid.
She said for example, Jefferson County Park and Recreation Director Mickey Eames is trying to hire a seasonal maintenance worker at Jefferson County Lake for $10 per hour, however Rebecca said she is having a hard time approving the hire because the county doesn’t have a policy and there isn’t a step and grade.
“Do we want to develop a policy?” She said. “Tell me how you (commissioners) would like to proceed.”
Hancock said the step and grade chart is strictly for full-time permanent employees and that the preferred course would be to develop a policy outlining how much these employees are to be paid.
“If we want to put anything into place is to say our minimum (pay) is minimum wage, and the maximum depends upon the function of job they are doing and the qualifications to do that job,” he said.