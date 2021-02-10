Jefferson County Emergency Manager Rebecca Squires approached commissioners Feb. 1 with the request to take on an intern from Brigham Young University – Idaho.
Lyndsey Breksa, a junior in the political science program, will be working with Squires on the newly adopted mitigation plan. She has a background in Geographic Information System, or GIS, which Squires said will be a benefit to the office.
Squires said once the paperwork is completed, Breska will start right away as a “contracted” employee to be paid out of the planning budget at a rate of $10 an hour for a total of $2,500.
As a part of her internship, Squires said she hopes to have Breska do mapping projects, complete a mitigation plan action item, an application, letter of intent and work with cities to decide their priorities as well.
”She’s pretty sharp,” Squires said. “I’m excited to start working with her.”