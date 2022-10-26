One year after initially receiving the first tranche of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, Jefferson County has budgeted allocations up to $1,498,610 to date.
According to Emergency Management Coordinator Rebecca Squires, the county has just over $4.3 million of the allocated $5.8 million federal funds dispersed to the municipalities following the economic impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Squires approached the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners on Oct. 17 to provide them with a snapshot of funds allocated so far, and to which projects, and to receive from them strategic direction on how to use the remaining $4 million before the deadlines approaching in two and four years.
“The money has to be allocated by 2024,” Squires reminded the board, “and it has to be spent by 2026. Don’t think of it as two years, you have months.”
So far, all of the allocations have been divided into groups such as Public Works, Public Safety, Community Health and Resilience and Courthouse infrastructure.
“We are taking all of our allocation under loss revenue,” Squires said. “Which allows us very broad latitude on how we spend this fund.”
Of the nearly $1.5 million allocated to various departments and services throughout the county, Squires stated the county has only spent $398,220.69. She said $10,000 was donated to the Madison Memorial Hospital Behavioral Health Wing and $388,220.69 was given to the Road and Bridge Department to purchase a new grader needed for the county roads.
To date, the board has allocated $350,000 to Central Fire District for the purchase of a brand-new Basic Life Support (BLS) Ambulance and an additional $200,000 for BLS start-up equipment, she shared by way of handout at the commissioner’s meeting.
The handout also shows an allocation of $150,390 for the Sheriff’s Office for communications upgrades and $300,000 for Mud Lake Ambulance, which was approved on Oct. 11., to purchase a replacement ambulance.
Back in March, Squires acted as spokesperson for her committee of county departments to propose a new building to the board. This building, she stated at the time, would help meet the needs of several departments in the county who are in need of space. This project was one of the first proposals for the ARPA money.
At the time, the greatest needs were found to be with the Court Clerks, as the committee saw they had very little space in their offices to provide adequate costumer service and did not have American Disability Act compliant access.
As early as April, County Commissioner Scott Hancock stated the board was still undecided on the aspect of constructing a new county building.
Now, Squires has listed some of the more pressing needs throughout the county, as far as infrastructure is concerned, on the list of ARPA allocations. While the concept of a new building has still not been officially approved or denied, the needs which prompted the proposal still exist.
Along with additional space for the courts, Squires has also listed finishing the basement, expanding the Treasurer’s, Assessor’s and Department of Motor Vehicles’ offices. Upgrades to the Sheriff’s office are also included with possible enhancements to Data Security and Backup.
None of these county infrastructure needs have any amount of ARPA funds allocated to them, at this point in time.
According to Hancock, finishing the basement at the County Courthouse is the next big project he believes is a priority.
“I think we can get that moving again,” he stated.
County Commissioner Roger Clark reminded the board of large loss the Road and Bridge Department suffered through the pandemic. He suggested trying to allocate as close to a million dollars as possible for the department.
“They were well over $700,000 in lost revenue,” Clark stated. “That’s one thing, you know, if you earmarked a million dollars, they can use some of that for a building.”
Hancock further explained Road and Bridge could use a small building of their own to conduct maintenance and repairs to their equipment.
“What I would like to do,” Hancock said, talk to rob about road and bridge and their needs and maybe some of expansion that they may need to do.”
At this point in time, Jefferson County has only received the first tranche of the ARPA money, meaning they have only $2,901,046.00. They still have not received the second tranche, which will bring the total amount up to the $5.8 million allocated to the county.
“One thing I wanted to make you aware of is the U.S. Treasury has lost funding for their support functions for this program,” Squires stated. “We have not received any notifications allowing us to apply for the second tranche of the money.”
