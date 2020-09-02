(BLM) — According to a press release by the Bureau of Land Management, the BLM Idaho Falls District, Idaho Department of Lands, Bureau of Reclamation, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Caribou-Targhee National Forest (NF) are issuing Stage One Fire Restrictions. These restrictions went into effect Aug. 28 at 12:01 a.m.
With the threat of wildfire increasing and the occurrence of several abandoned and escaped campfires in eastern Idaho in recent weeks, Stage One Fire Restrictions will be implemented. The intent of fire restrictions is to reduce fire starts and provide for public safety. The following acts are prohibited until further notice:
n Building, maintaining, attending to, or using a fire, campfire, charcoal grill or stove fire, except within a designated recreation site, and only within a fire structure provided by the administrative agency or landowner.
n Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle, building or designated recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least 3 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.
These restrictions include all lands managed by the BLM Idaho Falls District, Idaho Department of Lands, Fort Hall Agency, Bureau of Reclamation, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Caribou-Targhee National Forest and privately owned forested lands in Bannock, Bonneville, Bingham, Bear Lake, Butte, Cassia, Clark, Caribou, Freemont, Franklin, Jefferson, Madison, Power, Teton Counties and a portion of Blaine and Oneida Counties. Restrictions for the Caribou-Targhee NF include all CTNF-managed lands in Lemhi County, Idaho, and Teton and Lincoln Counties, Wyoming, and Box Elder County, Utah.
Fire managers are asking the public to be extra cautious when spending time outdoors. As a reminder, fireworks, exploding targets, and incendiary, steel and tracer ammunition are prohibited on public lands.
For additional information on Stage One Fire Restrictions, please visit - www.idahofireinfo.com/p/fire-restrictions.html or call the Idaho Fire Restrictions Hotline at 1-844-433-4737.