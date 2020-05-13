Rebound Idaho, the plan presented by Governor Brad Little April 23, is set to begin Stage Two May 16.
Opening businesses include restaurant dining rooms, indoor gyms, recreational facilities and hair salons. Public and private gatherings of less than ten people can also occur, as well as minimized non-essential travel if CDC guidelines are observed.
Criteria for reopening includes restaurants having plans submitted to local public health districts, and other opening businesses must continue to follow protocols that include physical distancing, sanitation and personal hygiene, frequent disinfection and the use of personal protective equipment.
Savannah Smith, owner of Salon Savvy in Rigby, spent May 5 cleaning their location and sorting out opening logistics. According to Smith, due to the size of their location, physical distancing will be relatively easy to follow once they open May 16. They’ll also have clients wait in their cars for appointments to further prevent any tight situations.
“Most of the sanitation requirements that have been put out for reopening, we already do those,” Smith said. “We will be sanitizing after each appointment because we just want to be really cautious about not putting anyone at risk.”
Off the Track Beauty Salon and Fit 4 All Gym in Ririe are both owned by Kate Tyler, who says they’ll be following sanitation guidelines and encouraging social distancing as the businesses begin to open up.
“The salon is pretty small but we work off appointments and I’ll ask the stylists to wear masks,” Tyler said.
Although restaurants will be able to reopen, New Star is unsure of when they’ll make their dining room available to customers.
“We want to think of everyone’s safety first,” said Sonny Wu, owner of New Star.
In addition to allowing businesses to slowly reopen, Little announced May 6 criteria and timelines for small businesses to apply for cash grants as a part of the Idaho Rebound plan.
April 30, Little released that more than 30,000 small businesses would be available to receive grants from the $300 million investment.
Eligible businesses with anywhere from one to 19 employees will have to apply between 12:00 p.m. May 11 and 12:00 p.m. May 15.
Businesses with between one and 50 employees can apply from 12:00 p.m. May 18 to 12:00 p.m. May 22.
For more information on eligibility criteria, businesses can visit www.rebound.idaho.gov/idaho-rebound-cash-grants-for-small-businesses.
“No other state in the country is putting up a larger amount from the Coronavirus Relief Fund to help small businesses with cash support,” Little said. “Small businesses are the backbone of our economy. My Economic Rebound Advisory Committee, which I created last week, recommended this step to ensure a path back to prosperity and restore the trajectory we had 70 days ago.”