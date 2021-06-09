Rigby’s Stampede Days announced this year’s Queens’ at the Rigby Rodeo Fairgrounds June 5. The reigning queens from 2019 reigned through 2020 due to COVID, and will now be passing on their titles to this year’s winning contestants.
This year’s queens will be announced during the rodeo on June 18 at 6:30 p.m.
The 2019-2021 Queens were Senior Queen Tori Grover, Teen Queen Kassidy Shaffer, Princess Kacey Kinghorn, Junior Princess Briley Spaulding, with Reese Barker and Pyper Barker as Peewee Queens.
Stephanie Shaffer, Rodeo Queen Contest Director, said that she believes the girls are excited for this years contest.
Shaffer stated that this year they added a new division, the Peewee Queen Division, for the younger girls to be able to compete.
“The younger girls are excited to see the bigger girls,” said Shaffer. “Hopefully we’ll be getting some new girls to compete as well, some fresh faces.”
The contestants competed in a horsemanship competition, where they rode their horses in a freestyle pattern as well as a set pattern and wore a costume.
They also competed in a freestyle pattern afterwards. Then there was a modeling and interviews portion to conclude the contest.
Contestants were as follows for each category:
Senior Queen
Victoria Beck, 15, daughter of Courtney and Holly Beck of Rigby
Teen Queen
Hagann Gittins, 14, daughter of Aubrey Homburg and Bracken Gittins of Idaho Falls.
Princess Division
Emerson Owens, 12, daughter of Brian and Lisa Owens of Rigby; Sawyer Saurey, 12, daughter of Landon and Lindsay Saurey of Chester; Sophia O’ Dell, 12, daughter of Joey and Denise O’Dell of Soda Springs.
Junior Princess Queen
Quincey Griffeth, 10, daughter of Jared and Laura Griffeth of Rigby; Reese Barker, 8, daughter of Ryan & Pam Barker of Rigby; Brylee Hendricks, 9, daughter of Bret and Sara Hendricks of Rigby; Pyper Barker, 7, daughter of Ryan and Pam Barker of Rigby; Brylie Jo Spaulding, 10, daughter of Richard & Tiffany Spaulding of Rigby.
Peewee Queen
Isabelle Beck, 4, daughter of Courtney and Holly Beck of Rigby; Salem Ryder, 3 1/2, daughter of Samantha Golder of Shelley; Penelope Smith, 4, daughter of Jacob & Sarah Smith of Rigby; Cooper Barker, 4, daughter of Ryan and Pam Barker of Rigby; Brinlee Hendricks, 6, daughter of Bret and Sara Hendricks of Rigby; Sopaleah Barney, 2, daughter of Jacob and Shaylee Barney of Pocatello.