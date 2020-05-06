Stephanie Shaffer of the Rigby Stampede Days Queens contest announced April 2 that due to the current state of COVID-19, the queen contest would not take place at this time.
“We’ll be putting the contest on hold for a year,” Shaffer said. “Last year’s queens will reign again.”
The queens from 2019 will have the responsibility of promoting the Stampede Days Rodeo and will have another chance at the state competition if they choose.
Steve Cook from the rodeo board said the Stampede Days Rodeo has been rescheduled for August 21 and 22.
On April 28, The War Bonnet Round Up Board of Directors announced on Facebook that due to “too many unknowns,” Idaho’s oldest rodeo would not be celebrating its 109th run.
“We hate to see it; these communities not having their rodeos,” Cook said. “If things look bad, we’ll postpone, but it’s a waiting game.”
The Jefferson County Fair is currently set for August 10 to 15.