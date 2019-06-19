The Stampede Days Queens will be announced at 6:30 p.m. Friday before the rodeo as part of this weekend’s Rigby Stampede Days.
Nine total queen nominees competed, two for Peewee, two for Princess, one for Junior Princess, one for Teen and three for Senior Queen.
Contestants were:
Senior Queen
Madison Weiers, daughter of Greg and Heidi Weiers of Rigby; Mady Ziegler, daughter of Bill and Kristina Ziegler of Rexburg; Victoria Grover, daughter of James and Holli Grover of Rigby. All are 16 years old.
Teen Queen
Kassidy Shaffer, 15, daughter of Colby and Stephanie Shaffer of Rigby.
Princess Queen
Kayci Kinghorn, 13, daughter of Layne and Lannon Kinghorn of Rigby.
Junior Princess Queen
Brylie Jo Spaulding, 8, daughter of Richard and Tiffany Spaulding of Rigby; Reagan Clayton, 7, daughter of Tylan and Ciera Clayton of Rigby.
Peewee Queen
Reese Nicole Barker, 6, and Pyper Gale Barker, 5 — daughters of Ryan and Pam Barker of Rigby.
The competition took place June 1 at the Rigby Fair Building, and nominees were judged on personality, appearance, horsemanship, speech, photogenics, a personal interview and knowledge. The contestant who received the highest points will receive a saddle. The girls have an additional chance to earn an award through selling rodeo tickets; the queen who sells the most receives the award.
Stampede Days will be on Friday and Saturday. After the coronation of the queens, there will be a Muttin’ Bustin’ event at 7:30 p.m. and the rodeo will begin shortly after at 8. The theme of this year’s Stampede Days is “Looking Back 80 Years.”