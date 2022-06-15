The announcement and coronation of this year’s Stampede Days Rodeo Queens will take place June 17 at 6:30, right before the rodeo begins.
Twelve young ladies took part in the Rodeo Queens competition on May 17 this year; six competed in the Pee-wee Division, four competed for the Junior Princess Division, one for the Teen Queen Division and One for the Rodeo Queen.
This year’s contestants are:
QUEEN
Danielle Madalena, 15, daughter of Daniel and Tifney Madalena of Battle Mountain, Nevada.
TEEN QUEEN
Victoria Beck, 16, daughter of Cortney and Holly Beck of Rigby.
JUNIOR PRINCESS
Pyper Gayle Barker, 8, daughter of Ryan and Pam Barker of Rigby; Reese Nicole Barker, 9, daughter of Ryan and Pam Barker of Rigby; Brylie Jo Spaulding, 11, daughter of Richard and Tiffany Spaulding of Rigby; Emerson Owens, 13, daughter of Brian and Lisa Owens of Rigby.
PEEWEE QUEEN
Cooper Lee Barker, 5, daughter of Ryan and Pam Barker of Rigby; Isabelle Beck, 5, daughter of Cortney and Holly Beck of Rigby; Boston Surerus, 5, daughter of Hailey and Scott Biseris of Idaho Falls; Bexley Likes, 4, daughter of Cody and Danielle Likes of Rigby; Penelope Smith, 5, daughter of Jacob and Sarah Smith of Rigby; Salem Ryder, 4, daughter of Samantha Golder of Shelley.
For the competition, the girls are required to give a speech and answer impromptu questions and give a personal interview, according to Organizer Stephanie Shaffer. Questions ranged from horsemanship, current events, personality and rodeo knowledge. Shaffer stated these girls know their stuff and are well rounded in all aspects of life.
The girls then went to the Wind River Arena in Rigby, where they each demonstrated both a horsemanship and a freestyle pattern.
The contestants are always welcome to ride in the Stampede Days Parade, but this year will also be working as vendors in the park and selling Rodeo tickets.
Stampede Days will take place on Friday, June 17 and Saturday, June 18. The theme, “Let the Magic Begin,” will begin on Friday night. Following the Coronation, Mutton Bustin’ will begin at 7 p.m., followed by the Rodeo. The parade will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday morning and will by followed with entertainment and food at the fair grounds all day.