Stampede Days set to begin June 21

The Rigby Stampede Days is quickly approaching with festivities set to begin June 21 and 22, at the Rigby Rodeo Grounds. The theme this year is “Looking Back 80 Years.”
The festivities will begin June 21 with the Stampede Days Queen coronation at 6:30 p.m., followed up by the first Muttin’ Bustin’ event of Stampede Days starting at 7:30 p.m.
After the little cowboys and cowgirls wrap up, the rodeo will begin starting at 8 p.m. Diamond H Rodeo will return once again with the stock, while the event is again sanctioned by the Rocky Mountain Professional Rodeo Association.
June 22 will kick-off with the Rotary Club breakfast at 6:30 to 10 a.m. At the conclusion of the breakfast, the Stampede Days parade will begin at 10 a.m. and the Vendors and Entertainment in the Park begins at 11 a.m. and runs through 4 p.m. in Rigby City Park.
This year there will be a plethora of activities and entertainment in the park ranging from live music and belly dancers to lawn mower drag races and a pie eating contest.
Saturday’s festivities will conclude with Muttin’ Bustin’ at 7:30 p.m. and the rodeo at 8 p.m.