Stampede Days VFW and American Legion as Grand Marshals

This year’s Stampede Days Parade Grand Marshals’ will be the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and the American Legion. The parade is set for Saturday, June 19.
Roy Gibson of Jefferson County, the VFW Commander, stated that this will be the first time the VFW has served as the Grand Marshals, as far as that title goes.
According to Gibson, the veterans will be riding on a trailer, just as they do regularly for the parade. The trailer is provided by the VFW.
“Personally, it’s really quite an honor,” Gibson said. “Being a Vietnam veteran, when we came back, honor wasn’t something that was being done. We were vilified. It’s really different now from when we came back.”
George Marriott of Rigby, a member of the VFW and who served in the Army, stated that it’s a privilege and an honor to be the Grand Marshals this year.
“Just an honor and a privilege,” said Marriott. “Especially in Jefferson County and Rigby because we love it here so much.”
Brian Plass of Jefferson County, also a member of the VFW and who served in the Marine Corps and Army, stated that he is honored to be honored in this way.
“It’s one of those things that is really nice that our community is standing behind their veterans,” said Plass.
Jim Stringham of Idaho Falls, who served in the Army, stated that it is an honor for the veterans.
“Yup, I’m excited for the parade,” Stringham said.
Clint Walker of Jefferson County, who served in the Air Force and is currently serving in the Air National Guard, stated that he feels it is important that we remind our community about our veterans and the sacrifices they are making, even retired veterans, today.
“I love serving with other veterans,” Plass said. “I hope that we’ll bring attention to the younger veterans that the VFW needs them, to bring light to that.”
The parade will begin at 10 a.m. and will start at the intersection of 1st North and 2nd West and will end on Clark Street.