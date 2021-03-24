Students from Jefferson County high schools will be competing in the national competition for the Business Professionals of America after qualifying at the state level.
West Jefferson High School had four students qualify for nationals in five different events.
"I think they competed really well and I'm very proud of them," said West Jefferson BPA Advisor Paul Stembridge. "Nationals was scheduled to be in Orlando, Fla. but will be virtual this year. So we are excited but wish we could attend in Florida."
Stembridge said that competing virtually was a bit difficult but that given the situation, he believes they did well overall and he's happy with how things worked out.
Bailey Caudle, a senior and West Jefferson Chapter President, took first in medical diagnostics and second in health insurance and medical billing.
"I think there was less unity among the state because we didn't get to see people in person but I think our chapter grew closer than it has ever been," she said.
Caudle has competed with BPA all four years of high school and said she'll be studying as hard as she can and taking as many practice tests as possible in preparation for the national competition.
"BPA has taught me hardwork and leadership," Caudle said. "It helped me get to know some of my fellow students and create long-lasting friendships, with kids even from other schools."
Caudle plans on becoming a professional medical coder and will attend Idaho State University after her graduation.
For Hyrum Spencer's first year in BPA, he competed well and ended up qualifying for state.
"I didn't think I'd be in standings to qualify but I was pretty happy when I found out," Spencer said. "I worked really hard for it and felt pretty confident going into state and now nationals. Maybe not to win but definitely to compete."
Peyton Scott will be attending nationals for the first time and said that BPA has taught him to never give up even if things get hard.
"Sometimes the judges are tough but that helps you learn," Scott said. "You have fun because that's what matters."
Ririe had nine students qualify for nationals with Advisor Jacob Hayes saying that he's "super proud" of the students and their performances despite the year not being quite what they expected.
Hayes said that they experienced some technical difficulties when it came to competing virtually but that the way students handled this year with grit perseverance was admirable.
"We're just preparing now for the next level of the competition," Hayes said.
Rigby Advisor Lori Mecham said the BPA team did a wonderful job and that eight of their students were able to qualify for the next level.
To prepare for nationals, Mecham said they were practicing our individual events and getting them ready to send to Nationals.
"Rigby BPA did a wonderful job at State we are so proud of them and all of their hard work," said Mecham. "Despite the competition being held virtually. They embraced the virtually competition and we had a fun time as a club."
West Jefferson Qualifiers:
• Bailey Caudle: Diagnostic Coding and Health Insurance & Medical Billing
• Peyton Scott: Entrepreneurship
• Hyrum Spencer: C++ Programming
• Linda Munoz: Legal Office Procedures
Ririe Qualifiers:
• Samuel Huffaker: Integrated Office Applications
• Jordan Nelson: Server Administration Using Microsoft
• Gabriel Lewis: Server Administration Using Microsoft
• Brady Andreasen: Computer Security
• Rylee Ruff: Computer Modeling
• Brady Andreasen, Jordan Nelson, Gabriel Lewis and Sonny Sandberg: Network Design Team
Rigby Qualifiers:
• Paige Willis: Personal Financial Management
• Thomas Thornton: Financial Math & Analysis Concepts
• Max Mecham: Administrative Support Research Project
• Krystal Erickson: Digital Media Production
• Lauren Heaps: Extemporaneous Speech
• Toric Nuffer: Extemporaneous Speech
• Jared Jenkins: Human Resource Management
• Krystal Erickson: Ethics & Professionalism
• Lauren Heaps: Prepared Speech
• Jackie Ball: Presentation Management Individual