Many of Idaho’s lakes and ponds are soon going to be bolstered with Idaho Fish and Game stocking roughly 70,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout this March. Wondering if the stocking trucks are going to be backing up to your favorite fishing hole? We asked our Fish and Game hatchery staff to boil down some of the most notable stocking highlights coming to your local fishery this month.
Many of these fisheries highlighted below are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth (under 14) fish for free. Go to Fish and Game’s online vendor to buy a license.
Fishing for stocked rainbow trout can be a great way to introduce budding anglers to the sport by using simple, inexpensive setups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like PowerBait® or Crave, placed either near the bottom or below a bobber; and as anglers know, there’s nothing quite like a trout fighting on the end of your line. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.
Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2022-2024 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet — available at any Idaho Fish and Game office or most sporting goods stores statewide — or download online to look at season dates, special regulations and bag limits.
March 2023 fish stocking highlightsSoutheast Region
American Falls Reservoir — 18,000 rainbow trout
This large waterbody on the Snake River provides abundant boating opportunity. Additionally, there is good shoreline fishing near the west side boat ramp located by the dam. These fish will be stocked once ice is off.
Bannock Reservoir — 1,000 rainbow trout
Located within the Portneuf Wellness Complex Park near the County Fairgrounds in Pocatello, this community park offers trout fishing with many recreational amenities nearby. Multiple docks provide fishing access around the pond.
Bear River below Oneida Dam — 1,500 rainbow trout
These fish will be stocked in the very scenic Oneida Narrows reach of the river below the dam. This popular section of the river offers the longest continuous public access along the entire Bear River.
Edson Fichter Pond — 950 rainbow trout
This community pond is located in Pocatello along the Portneuf River at Edson Fichter Nature Area. It features several docks and a trail for access around the pond. Just minutes from downtown, this site offers local anglers a convenient escape close to home.
Upper Snake Region
Gem Lake — 3,000 rainbow trout
Conveniently located near Idaho Falls at the Gem Lake Recreation Area.
Salmon Region
Hayden Creek Pond — 650 rainbow trout
This is a family friendly fishing area in the high desert along Hayden Creek. Anglers will find ample bank fishing opportunities and a dock for anglers with limited mobility.
Kids Creek Pond — 300 rainbow trout
Located near downtown Salmon, this small fishing pond offers good trout fishing and is regularly stocked. Take the kids out to cast a line!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.