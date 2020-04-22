Jefferson County Planning and Zoning administrator Kevin Hathaway stated that without the ability to meet in person, the department is still unable to accept applications that would require public hearings.
Hathaway said that if social distancing restrictions continue, the department will look into holding Zoom meetings in order to move forward with applications.
In terms of approving the County’s Comprehensive Plan, Hathaway stated that they’re ready to move forward. Before approving the Comprehensive Plan, the department will hold a public meeting to receive input from county residents on what they would like to see and take in suggestions before adopting.
“It’s counterproductive to not include residents because it’s for them,” Hathaway said.
While the department and other county personnel work to utilize the Zoom platform better to include residents in their continuing public meetings, Hathaway stated the stay-at-home order hasn’t put a damper on builders or remodeling projects.
According to Hathaway, the county has already seen more building permit applications from April 1 to April 13 in 2020 than they saw in April of 2019.
He also stated that building inspections and property status reports have risen, which can be indicators of pre-permit work and permit marketing activities.
“We’re just thankful we can keep doing what we need to do to support builders and infrastructure in the county. I was surprised, ya know? I expected there to be a drop-off with the shutdowns but I’m happy we can continue to approve permits.”